Jao Mapa to showcase artworks in QC mall

MANILA – Former screen heartthrob Jao Mapa is ready to flaunt his other skill – painting.

The actor took to Instagram to share his upcoming exhibit at the SM North EDSA in Quezon City from September 1 to 15.

Billed as "Jao Mapa: Reborn," the exhibit will present his works as a "visual metaphor to the ecstatic feeling of creating art."

The actor’s masterpieces are described as "straight to the point, understandable, and embodies a vibrant mood."

In his Instagram page, Mapa also shared some of his works, which are visibly colorful and nostalgic.

Mapa returned to the acting arena last year after two decades of being away from showbiz.

The actor was offered by Viva the romantic film "Paraluman," where he plays leading man to young actress Rhen Escaño, with Yam Laranas at the helm.

"Paraluman" used the scenic backdrop of Tanay, Rizal, where the cast and crew wrapped up filming in July 2021. Laranas successfully achieved the Fernando Amorsolo look in Barangay Cuyapu, the locale for the story.

