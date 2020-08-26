Bernadette Sembrano retrenched as field reporter, remains anchor of 'TV Patrol'

Screengrab from Facebook.com/IamBernadetteSembrano

MANILA -- Bernadette Sembrano revealed that she has been retrenched as a field reporter of ABS-CBN, but was quick to add that she remains an anchor of "TV Patrol" on weekdays.

In a vlog posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday, Sembrano recalled the day she was informed about her retrenchment.

She said she "woke up feeling great" hearing the voice of her friends, and was looking forward to being a member of FILSCAP or the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

But this changed by noontime as she got another call.

"I got a call from my superior sa aking trabaho as a reporter for ABS-CBN. Iyong mga ginagawa nating field work for Lingkod Kapamilya, 'yun ang aking field work assignment, that's my staff work. I was told that I was retrenched," she said.

"Masakit din, but this isn't the first time that this happened to me, that I was enjoying the morning and then pagdating ng hapon, medyo not so good news," she added. "Kung may kirot, may kirot. Kung may sakit, may sakit. Ang sabi ko, 'Ang galing talaga ni God magbalanse ng buhay.'"

Despite the sad news, Sembrano said she chooses to focus on the positive side of her life and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to become a field reporter for ABS-CBN.

"Thank you for my many years as a field reporter. I am a changed person because of my field work, and I know that every moment I had as a field reporter, wala akong inaksayang panahon," she said.

"And now I am also grateful because officially I am a songwriter. It all happened today. So I hope you choose the positive that happened today to remember each day. And remember to be grateful," she ended.

ABS-CBN announced last July that it would cease the operations of some of its businesses and lay off workers effective August 31, 2020 after the House committee on legislative franchises denied the media and entertainment company a new 25-year franchise.

In a statement, the network said retrenching workers was the "only way to ensure the continued employment" of the rest of its employees.

Watch Sembrano's vlog below: