MANILA – Vina Morales is well-aware that she will be compared to Lea Salonga once she debuts on Broadway. But she is not losing sleep on that.

The Kapamilya singer is not entertaining any negative thoughts ahead of her debut on Broadway after securing the role of Aurora Aquino in “Here Lies Love”, replacing the Tony winner Salonga.

In an exclusive chat with ABS-CBN News, Morales explained that she does not compete with anyone as she keeps her focus on the job at hand.

“Hindi ko siya iniisip. I am not thinking of that. Ang ugali ko kasi I don’t compete with anyone. I just want to learn more. If I want to improve, I challenge myself,” she said.

Morales acknowledged that there will be people who will be pitting her against Salonga as they play the same role in the musical.

“I cannot stop them from thinking of that. But, I know in my heart I will give my best. I promise to give my best on portraying the role of Aurora Aquino. And I’m sure si Coach Lea is a perfectionist, she gave her best in every performance na ginawa niya sa ‘Here Lies Love,’” Morales continued.

Besides, Salonga is an inspiration to many aspiring Filipino singers, she stressed. The former “The Voice Philippines” coach paved the way for many Pinoy performers to grace the Broadway stage.

“Alam naman natin na multi-awarded siya. She’s actually an inspiration to all of us kasi she started Broadway. And now, a lot of actors are given the chance to do Broadway because she was one of the first who did Broadway. She’s an inspiration to us,” she said.

Morales, in fact, has a good relationship with Salonga, who was the first one to tell her that she got accepted for the role.

In fact, Salonga even gave some tips during her audition for Aurora Aquino.

“Yung tips na nabigay sa 'kin ni coach Lea was during the audition. She just wished me well. She can’t wait. She actually welcomed me as the new addition to the family,” Morales revealed.

Morales is excited to meet the cast members of “Here Lies Love,” which is parading an all-Filipino ensemble – the first on Broadway.

She is already preparing for her role as the grieving mother of Ninoy Aquino.

“If you listen to the song they gave me, it was already full of emotions, full of pain, full of grief. She is a grieving mom, mother of Ninoy Aquino nung assassination niya. 'Yung pagkagawa ng lyrics ni David Byrne, nandodoon, kumpleto. Nandoon 'yung pain, 'yung brokenness ni Aurora Aquino,” she added.

Last week, the producer of the groundbreaking musical from Byrne and Fatboy Slim announced the debut of Morales in Broadway for a limited guest engagement from September 22 to October 22 at the Broadway Theatre.

"Here Lies Love" is described as a revolutionary musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The musical has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” “that makes you believe you could dance all night."

