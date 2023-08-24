MANILA – Kapamilya artist Vina Morales is still overwhelmed after landing the role of Aurora Aquino in the musical “Here Lies Love” which will mark her debut on Broadway in New York.

She is now managing her emotions and keeping herself focused to prepare for the Broadway musical, knowing that mistakes have no space in theater.

Talking to ABS-CBN News on Thursday, Morales revealed she has started researching about the character so she will not be caught off-guard when she flies to New York next week.

“I’m still in the process learning the character. I’m still researching and also I want to be ready as well pagdating sa rehearsals ko, kung ano 'yung ipapagawa. Kasi may mga additional pa 'yan. (Director) Alex Timbers will be guiding me once I get to New York, and also (composer) David Byrne and the entire production,” she shared.

The “ASAP Natin ‘To” regular stressed that unlike in TV or the movies, there is no such thing as "take two" in theater, so she must be well-prepared when she steps onstage.

“Bawal magkamali. That’s a no-no sa teatro. It’s not an option. We are trained to do that, actually. I was trained to do that in Atlantis. There’s no option to be wrong. There’s no take two. Talagang kailangan mag-focus ka,” said Morales, who starred in the local production of the musical "Rock of Ages" by Atlantis Productions.

“This character kasi I have to be specific in lyrics, blockings, on the steps kasi alam ko may mga dancing din 'yan. 'Coz I have to work with other people as well, hindi lang ako. I am also portraying a role of another person. Hindi as ako, as a Vina Morales.”

Morales is also making herself ready for a tight schedule in New York as she will be performing eight times a week, unlike her past musicals which only had shows during weekends.

But she assured that she will be giving her best to portray Aquino.

“I would like to thank everyone for cheering me, for cheering and praying for me. I am grateful and thankful for all of them, especially on ‘Here Lies Love’ production for the warm welcome for the warm welcome,” she added.

“I am still overwhelmed. Sabi ko nga, pinch me. Gising na ba ako? Well, gising na gising na ako. I’m just absorbing everything, all of the blessings that are coming in. I am looking forward to performing on Broadway.”

Last week, the producer of the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim announced the debut of Morales in Broadway for a limited guest engagement from September 22 to October 22 at the Broadway Theatre.

"Here Lies Love" is described as a revolutionary musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The musical has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” “that makes you believe you could dance all night."

