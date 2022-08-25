The Peninsula Manila brings back wedding, events fair

Handout

MANILA -- The Peninsula Manila is bringing back its wedding and events fair next month.

The Makati hotel will hold Weddings at the Peninsula and More from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 3 and 4, in partnership with Rita Neri Event Planners and Manila Fashion Festival (MFF).

Attendees can expect to see a range of wedding and celebratory essentials, from cakes and decorations to honeymoon and holiday packages.

Featured suppliers and brands include Zenas Pineda, Mel Diamonds, Jimmy Choo, Shoepatos, West Elm, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, Beng Villanueva, Teddy Manuel, Jo Claravall, Jason Magbanua, Dave Sandoval, RJ Ledesma, and Cake Concept, among others.

A highlight of the event will be the first-ever MFF Collection, a parade of bridal wear by acclaimed Filipino designers Banggo Niu, Steph Tan, Jun Escario, and Vin Orias.

"Our partnership with Ms. Rita Neri and Philippine Fashion festival promises to further elevate an already spectacular event," The Peninsula Manila general manager Masahisa Oba said in a statement.

