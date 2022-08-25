'Darna' star Jane de Leon shows her home

Screengrab from Karen Davila's vlog

MANILA -- Jane de Leon revealed that she was hands-on in sprucing up her home, calling herself a "frustrated interior designer."

The star of the ABS-CBN primetime series "Darna" showed parts of her home in the latest vlog of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila.

She said she had all her furniture custom-made to fit her needs and preferences.

"Ako lang po lahat," she said, when asked if she came up with the design ideas on her own. "Pina-customize ko po lahat, ganyan."

"Gusto ko po kasi cozy, na kapag umuuwi ako ng bahay parang alam kong makakapagpahinga po talaga ako from work," she added.

De Leon's living, dining, and kitchen areas primarily feature neutral tones, with pops of orange accents.

"This one pina-customize ko po kasi pangarap ko po 'yung ganitong klaseng table," she said of her dining table. "And 'yung paa po talaga, gusto ko po unique. Hindi po siya bakal, may design po."

Davila was particularly impressed with the actress' concrete kitchen island, which even has lights underneath.

"Ito naman po nakita ko po kasi sa Siargao... It's really practical din po and mura," she said.

Meanwhile, De Leon also showed her outdoor gym, which includes different kinds of weights as she continues to train for "Darna."

