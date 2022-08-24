PH weavers to showcase industry in British Council webinar

Handout photo.

MANILA — Filipino weavers will be showcasing their industry in a webinar led by the British Council next week.

In a statement, the British Council said the Woven Networks Sharing Sessions will be held from August 30 to September 2 featuring craft changemakers from the Philippines and the UK.

Speakers will present stories and findings from Woven Networks, a research grant program aiming to grow forest resources and livelihood by strengthening the role of artisans in sustainable development.

"Through Woven Networks, we wanted to highlight the importance of craft in responding to global challenges, such as climate change and social inclusion. The interdependence between livelihood, forests, and culture is not always understood," said Malaya del Rosario, head of arts at the British Council.

"In partnership with the Forest Foundation, we awarded grants to trusted intermediaries -- designers, academics, and development experts. We were able to map 15 craft communities in the Philippines, from weaving cooperatives in Isabela to the indigenous Higaonon weavers in Bukidnon."

The grantees also involved artisans, foresters, and UK-based counterparts in their projects. As cited in a 2019 British Council report, international exchange and cross-sectoral collaboration are key in solving complex problems.

A notable finding by a grantee, Carmen Roceli Lopez, is that in Samar and Leyte, only 4 percent of mat weavers are aged 15-24, while 50 percent are 65-74 years old.

The small number of young, culture bearers is alarming for a disaster-prone region that is highly dependent on traditional mat weaving for their livelihood. Lopez’s research cites recommendations on what can be done.

Representatives from Panublix Social Enterprise, the University of Santo Tomas, and the Royal College of Art in London, among many others, will also be speaking at the event.

"The results of the research grants are just eye-opening. You need to attend the sharing sessions to truly appreciate the wealth of knowledge that has been gathered," del Rosario said.

The webinar will culminate on September 2 with the launch of the virtual exhibition, "From land to loom, from fiber to form: Woven Networks" research projects, curated by Tessa Maria Guazon.

It will celebrate program highlights and feature objects from the National Museum of Anthropology collection. The four-day webinar is free but registration is required via the British Council Philippines’ webpage.

