If there’s one thing Pia Wurtzbach would love to see everyday, that’s her boyfriend’s smile.

The former Miss Universe winner penned a short yet sweet message for Jeremy Jauncey as her entrepreneur partner celebrated his birthday.

“Seeing this smile everyday makes me very happy. I hope you feel all the love today,” Wurtzbach said on Instagram.

“I love you beer-y much! Happy birthday, my love. LET’S EAAAAT!”

Jauncey, on his part, also made mention of his girlfriend as he thanked the people who have been there for him especially during the pandemic.

“To the friends & family that always check in and of course @piawurtzbach for your constant love, support and sense of humour- thank you always,” he said.

Wurtzbach met Jauncey in a shopping and entertainment hub in the UK while she was vacationing to meet her mother several years ago.

“Umuwi ako nu’n para i-surprise ‘yung Mama ko for her birthday. Tapos umuwi na rin ako ng Pilipinas after a few days tapos nakita niya ako. ‘Yun ang maganda du’n. Nakita niya ako,” she opened up in a vlog of photographer BJ Pascual.

During their first meeting, Wurtzbach admitted she felt shy, as she found Jauncey good-looking.

“Doon na kami nagkakilala sa Covent Garden sa UK. Tapos playing it cool ako pero hiyang-hiya talaga ako kasi siyempre, naga-gwapuhan ako sa kanya,” the beauty queen quipped.

Feeling a sense of comfort while conversing with the entrepreneur, she immediately agreed to have coffee with him and gave her number.

The two saw each other again over dinner before Wurtzbach left. After being asked by Jauncey about her Christmas plans, Wurtzbach revealed she invited him to spend the New Year together.

The couple confirmed their romance in style, appearing on the June 2020 cover of Tatler Philippines, with the text "Modern Love."

