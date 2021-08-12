Photo from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram account

Beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach has revealed how meeting Jeremy Jauncey by chance in the United Kingdom blossomed into a relationship.

In a vlog uploaded by photographer BJ Pascual, Wurtzbach recalled seeing Jauncey in a shopping and entertainment hub in the UK while she was vacationing to meet her mother.

“Umuwi ako nu’n para i-surprise ‘yung Mama ko for her birthday. Tapos umuwi na rin ako ng Pilipinas after a few days tapos nakita niya ako. ‘Yun ang maganda du’n. Nakita niya ako,” she opened up.

Wurtzbach said that they already knew each other prior to their meeting, explaining that she has been following Beautiful Destinations long before.

The former Miss Universe winner also revealed that they almost met each other before but luck was not on their side back then.

“Nu’ng umuwi siya ng Philippines, 2016. And nasa New York siya tapos reigning Miss Universe din ako nu’ng time na ‘yun. May event din na pareho kaming nandu’n. Pero, hindi lang nangyayari,” she shared.

During their first meeting, Wurtzbach admitted she felt shy, as she found Jauncey good-looking.

“Doon na kami nagkakilala sa Covent Garden sa UK. Tapos playing it cool ako pero hiyang-hiya talaga ako kasi siyempre, naga-gwapuhan ako sa kanya,” the beauty queen quipped.

“And super friendly naman siya. It didn’t come off as parang nag-approach. Kasi ‘di ba may ganun kapag nag-approach tapos mafi-feel mo na this guy is just trying to hit on you. It wasn’t like that at all naman.”

Feeling a sense of comfort while conversing with the entrepreneur, she immediately agreed to have coffee with him and gave her number.

The two saw each other again over dinner before Wurtzbach left. After being asked by Jauncey about her Christmas plans, Wurtzbach revealed she invited him to spend the New Year together.

“After namin mag-dinner, tinanong niya ako kung ano’ng plano ko for Christmas. Sabi ko, ‘Oh I’m just going to be here in the UK, I’ll spend it with my family.' Tapos sabi niya, sakto, ‘I’ll be in Scotland.’ UK pa rin naman, pero medyo malayo lang. Sabi ko ‘You want to spend New Year’s together?’ Ako talaga ‘yung nagtanong,” the actress said.

“Tapos sabi niya, ‘Yes.’ Actually, iniisip niya nga daw ‘yun. Tapos plinano na niya lahat. Tapos pinuntahan niya pa pala ako sa Hong Kong bago nangyari ‘yung New Year na ‘yun.”

The couple confirmed their romance in style, appearing on the June 2020 cover of Tatler Philippines, with the text "Modern Love."

