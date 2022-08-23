Screengrab from YouTube

The home of celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy, dubbed the Skypod, was one of the many properties affected by the onslaught of typhoon Odette last year.

Fast forward to 2022, it has undergone a number of renovations.

In his latest vlog, Young gave a tour of the changes they have made to the Skypod after "Odette." The engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner acknowledged that "there is no perfect house," and that they will continue to make improvements along the way.

"We've added rooms, we've added solar, changed the interiors a little bit, and meron pa kaming in-order na mga items right outside," he said.

"I feel like a house has to be kind of like a journey. As you grow, as your family grows, nago-grow din 'yung bahay dapat with us. So 'yun ang purpose ng lahat ng renovations," he added. "And siyempre hindi natin ma-figure out lahat ng mga kailangang gawin sa bahay just by looking at the first blueprints."

After the typhoon, Young put up new service areas to cater to the needs of their household staff. This includes a new laundry space with better air flow, and a separate bedroom for their family driver.

Screengrab from YouTube

The Skypod also now has a solar setup to generate backup energy in case of cloudy days and blackouts.

Young went on to show "subtle differences" they have made, from repainting the walls, ceilings, and doors that have been damaged with water, wrapping outdoor planters in steel, and adding more greenery to their home.

Screengrab from YouTube

But for him, the highlight is the new outdoor area in front of the master bedroom.

A ready-made pergola that can close during bad weather and light up at night allows him and Uy to relax, with the new area shading their bedroom from the heat of the sun.

Screengrab from YouTube

"Ito ang pinaka-favorite improvement ko, at least this year," he said.

Dubbed a "super typhoon," Odette packed maximum sustained winds of nearly 200 kph at its peak when it hit parts of Visayas and Mindanao in December last year, leaving over 400 people dead and displacing millions.

A total of 334 cities and municipalities were also put under a state of calamity. It was the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2021.

