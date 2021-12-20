MANILA – Slater Young and Kryz Uy are sharing new videos showing the damage caused by typhoon Odette in their home province in an attempt to create more awareness about how bad the current situation is in Cebu.

On Instagram, Young thinks Cebu is not “getting heard like the rest of the victims of Typhoon Odette” and he feels that is because people “don't see a lot of pictures on how bad it really is here.”

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner reported that there is still no power in most places and that they had to go to a friend’s house just to get access to the internet.

“There's just a few places in Cebu where you can actually find internet specially to upload photos and videos. It's very hard to call people. I can't call our family members. It's very, very hard. A lot of people are asking us for help. Again, it's very hard to coordinate with people just to give them help,” he said.

Stressing that people need help, Young added: “Get the word out there guys. People need help. We are doing what we can. I think it’s our job [to let] the people following us [know], para at least we can get our voice out there that people really need help.”

For her part, Uy shared a new vlog on the day of Young’s birthday as they went on a “rescue operation” to her sister’s house, which was completely wrecked by the typhoon.

“The typhoon hit us pretty, pretty bad. The whole city does not have electricity, no water. They say it’s gonna take a month or two to be back. I haven’t slept and eaten… I am running on my adrenaline. It’s the least of my concerns because there are so many people affected,” she said.

“Slater’s warehouse has been looted. His employees, he opened up his plant so they can stay there because a lot of them don’t have homes anymore. It’s really bad.”

Sharing their personal experience, Uy said they hid inside their closet during the onslaught of the typhoon because it’s one of the few places in their house that didn’t have glass walls.

“Our house is made of glass. Slater wouldn’t allow me to go out even to check because our room which is like three walls of glass was literally shaking out of control. Feeling namin mabibiyak na talaga 'yung glass. That’s so scary. Our whole sala, our hallway are puro glass. It was bending. Our roof was [swaying]. Seriously, I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

Despite what they went through, Uy and Young are relieved that they are safe and well.

“That’s all that matters. We are slowly feeling better so we can now start really start to help other people,” Uy said.