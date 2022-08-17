Slater Young shows his solar setup at home

The Skypod, Slater Young's home with wife Kryz Uy, has 41 solar panels. Screengrab from Young's YouTube channel

MANILA -- Slater Young finally granted his fans' requests to show his solar setup at home.

In his latest vlog, the engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner revealed that they spent almost P2 million for the setup, which includes not just the solar panels, but also the accessories and other installation fees.

He said they have so far saved around P16,000 a month in electricity bills, with the number likely to go up after their application for net metering has been approved.

"Since we're saving P16,000 a month, that would mean we will have an ROI (return on investment) of just around 10 years," he said. "It sounds not-so-efficient because we still don't have the net metering. If we get close to zero bill because may net metering na tayo, this would mean na mababawi natin 'yung buong solar setup in 8.33 years."

Young acknowledged that what they have is "not super efficient" when it comes to savings, saying that bulk of the cost comes from the batteries, which need to be replaced after a few years.

And while it is nice to be able to save money from a solar setup, he pointed out that his main priority is having "clean energy throughout the home" every day.

"If you just want to save and ROI lang gusto natin, you can opt to go for solar panels only. Although that setup, hindi natin magagamit during cloudy days, and nighttime and blackouts," he said. "This one, 'yung priority talaga namin was to have clean energy throughout the home, meaning we don't have any environmental impact."

"The second priority is... because parating nagba-blackout dito sa bahay namin. We want that clean energy kahit blackout, hindi galing sa generator na diesel, maingay, may amoy," he added. "Although hindi siya sobrang sulit, itong buong solar setup na 'to, I would say we are very, very happy with how this was done."

In his vlog, Young took viewers to their rooftop where a total of 41 solar panels are placed. He said these are relatively easy to maintain, and would take several years before needing any replacement.

"Itong mga solar panels na ito, they degrade about 1% of efficiency every year... So mga 20 years from now, andoon na sila sa mga 80%. For me that's not a very very big deal because when the time comes, dadagdagan lang ng more solar panels," he said.

"Maintenance-wise, you just have to make sure that they're clean, and nothing else from that. So typically a solar setup is very very low maintenance," he added.

When asked if the solar panels can still be safe during a typhoon, Young stressed the importance of setting them up properly.

"Number one, dapat kaya ng framing ng bahay natin, you have to ask your structural engineer that. But from talking to our solar installers, sabi nila the house is kaya naman," he said.

"Meron tayong mga aluminum racks and these are not bolted down to the roofing sheets -- these are bolted down to the frame of your house. So it's going to be very, very sturdy because kumakapit siya sa buong frame ng bahay," he added.

Young went on to share how their choice of appliances also contribute to saving electricity, even without the solar setup.

He said they use inverters in their air conditioning and refrigerators, and LED bulbs in their lights.

