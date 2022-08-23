HABI to hold competition to promote abaca

Handout photo.

MANILA — The HABI Philippine Textile Council is set to hold an abaca competition in October.

The Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Competition is open to all local abaca weavers raring to showcase their artistry using this well-loved fiber.

Dom Martin Gomez said the event aims to "revive and encourage the weaving of abaca cloth, as practiced in Mindanao among the T'boli and other indigenous groups, the Visayas, and the Bicol region where the plant grows well."

“There is nothing like competition to stimulate our artisans’ creativity to strengthen and grow that industry,“ added Adelaida Lim, HABI president.

Aside from reviving and promoting the use of abaca, the competition also serves to remind Filipinos of the versatility of this fiber, which is also globally known as Manila hemp, Lim said.

“Abaca is the Philippines’ major export product. We are known the world over for it. In the maritime industry, ropes made of abaca are widely used. The Japanese yen incorporates abaca fibers in their paper currency,” Lim said. “We have even acquired new uses for it, such as in the manufacturing of automobiles.”

To join the Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Competition, participants must submit a panel measuring at least six meters long. There are no restrictions on the width; however, entries must be made of 100-percent abaca and based on a traditional pattern and/or weaving technique.

Each entry must also have a title, a detailed description, and a photograph showing the weaver working on their entry. Entries must be packed with care and submitted to the HABI Office at 962 May Street, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for submission is on September 30, 2022.

Three winners will be announced at the Likhang HABI Market Fair slated for October 14-16 this year. They will each receive a prize of P50,000. The entries will be exhibited as part of the fair and sold, should the contestants agree. These pieces will be displayed alongside entries in the Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition, making them officially part of a HABI Market Fair annual tradition.

As with its piña weaving competition, HABI hopes to inspire mainstream fashion retailers, through this abaca weaving contest, to patronize abaca just as they do the piña cloth, in order to keep alive local textile creations and the use of natural fibers.

“The use of our textiles, whether commercial, through fashion retailers, or personal, is the only way our textile industry will survive and grow,” said Len Cabili, founder and creative director of Filip + Inna, and also a strong advocate of local textiles. “We are excited to see the excellent craftsmanship of weavers around the Philippines.”

In addition to inspiring more weavers to pass on a heritage tradition to the next generation, the competition would also contribute to the sustainability of the fashion industry, as abaca could cut the need to import polyester yarns created by the demand for fast fashion, which directly increases environmental pollution, Gomez said.

“Abaca is important because it is the genuine Filipino weaving fiber,” said Gomez. “Filipinos were already wearing clothes made from abaca weaves when the Spanish colonizers arrived. If we had only given abaca as much attention in its development as we have given to piña, can you imagine how much progress could have been attained by now? Hopefully, this annual competition will give the abaca weaving industry that much-needed push!”

