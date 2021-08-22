PH bet John Adajar finishes in top 20 of Mr. Supranational 2021

Photo from Mister Supranational's official Instagram account.

MANILA -- Philippine bet John Adajar finished in the top 20 of Mister Supranational 2021 pageant held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland late Sunday (Manila time).

Varo Vargas of Peru won the title, succeeding reigning Mister Supranational Nate Crnkovich of the United States.

Here are the other winners:

1st runner-up – Abdel-Kacem Tefridj of Togo

2nd runner-up – William Badell of Venezuela

3rd runner-up – Santosh Upadhyaya of Nepal

4th runner-up – Lucas Muñoz-Alonso of Spain

Photo from John Adajar's Instagram account

Adajar was hoping to be the Philippines’ first Mister Supranational titleholder.

A mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, Adajar said in his introduction video that he is eyeing to use sports as his platform aside from flaunting his hometown San Pablo City in Laguna.

He also shared about his food relief program which helps less fortunate residents in their city.