MANILA -- One of the candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 tested positive for COVID-19, but believes that she will soon be on her way to recovery.

Gianne Asuncion, who represents Cagayan Province, made the revelation in an Instagram post over the weekend, shortly after she made it to the pageant's Top 50.

"I went silent for days. With the discovery of being COVID positive with pneumonia, I didn't know how to react. I didn't know what's the next that could happen," she admitted.

"But you see, this fear of the unknown can't stop me. It might be hard, but all I know is I will heal. I will get better. Tuloy ang laban," she added.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.

