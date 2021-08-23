MANILA -- Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 Sharifa Akeel is set to tie the knot with Maguindanao second district Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu this week.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Bureau of External Relations over the weekend.

It said Akeel and Mangudadatu will get married on August 25 at the Alnor Convention Center in Cotabato City, adding that guests are limited as a safety protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Akeel took to Facebook to break her silence after she was accused of being Mangudadatu's mistress.

In a lengthy Facebook post, she addressed a certain "Miss Desperada," calling her out for "badmouthing" her and "trying to recruit people to hate me with you."

The beauty queen went on to dare the unnamed woman to "flaunt all your evidence, if there are."

"Express all your agony, hatred, and false accusations in court. I will see you there!" she said.

In June 2020, Mangudadatu's wife Mylene appeared on the radio show "Raffy Tulfo in Action" and claimed that Akeel started having an affair with the politician in 2019.

