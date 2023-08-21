Powered by Kumu, TypeKita is the localized version of Thailand's Joylada. Handout

MANILA -- A newly launched app aims to empower Filipino writers by letting them earn from their passion.

TypeKita is the localized version of the Thailand's Joylada, and is powered by the homegrown social entertainment platform Kumu.

The app is named after its focus on the written word (type) and its monetization feature ("kita," the Filipino word for earnings or profit).

It champions "chat fiction," or stories written in the form of online conversations, to make it more accessible to younger users.

"It's a less intimidating way for readers to begin their journey into writing," said Kumu head of growth Ysabel Yuzon during TypeKita's recent launch event in Makati.

"Maybe writing paragraphs and prose can be intimidating for someone who's just starting out, but the generation that we have today, they grew up with smartphones, they can all compose messages. It's such an easy way to introduce writing into this generation that is often criticized as not reading enough or not writing enough," she added.

While TypeKita is primarily targeted at younger writers with zero to little experience, the platform is also an opportunity for professionals to "help shape the community" by sharing their knowledge and recommendations, according to Yuzon.

She said that in the past four months since the app went live, their team has seen the "camaraderie" among the authors in the platform.

Similar to Kumu, users can show their support to the writers of TypeKita by sending virtual gifts either on their profile page or on the page of the story they liked.

Authors also have the option to "lock" chapters after meeting certain guidelines, allowing them to create paid content for their followers.

On top of these, those whose works become a hit on TypeKita also have the chance to be featured in Kumu campaigns and merchandise.

"Our dream for TypeKita is to be able to carve out a clear path for our fiction writers... To become the platform that helps create opportunities for Pinoy authors to get their work out there, and to have a safe space online to experiment and hone their craft," Yuzon said.

To date, TypeKita has over 3,000 novels. Romance, particularly boys' love and girls' love, are the most popular stories, followed by horror.

When asked about how authors are protected in the platform, Yuzon replied: "We have content moderators. So similar to Kumu, we have our banned words and customer support where people can report if they feel their work has been plagiarized."

"And with regards to other safety measures, we follow all the guidelines for app security. That's one of the perks of being under the Kumu umbrella, we also have the same resources," she added.

TypeKita is available on the App Store and Google Play.