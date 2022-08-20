Wushu athlete Agatha Wong. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Multi-titled wushu athlete Agatha Wong is going back to school.

After much consideration, the multiple Southeast Asian Games champion has decided to take up graduate studies in medicine.

"I got into med school, HAHA surprise guys!" said the 24-year-old in his latest video blog. (LINK ON VIDO BLOG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJplGf_FVvc)



Wong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Consular and Diplomatic Affairs in De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and was initially planning to take up law.

But the Dagupan native also has her sights on a medical course.

"I got an interview with the college of law. I can't make up my mind, nung gusto kong mag-apply for grad school it's either medicine or law which are two very different areas of profession. My parents were like 'Ano ba talaga ang gusto mo?'" she said. "I applied to both."

But after talking to the school dean of law, she found out she might not able to juggle law studies with sports.

Wong remains part of the national wushu team and is planning to compete in the Asian Games.

"I had a meeting with the dean, he shed light in the interview... He told me what he thought and he told me he's going to make me sign this waiver if I do continue law. Sinabi ko na lang sa kanya I'm not going to be proceeding muna with it first. I think law and doing sports would take a toll on me," said Wong.

She later proceeded to pursue her application for a medicine course. Wong initially thought the interview went bad and that she might have flunked her application.

But on Thursday, she received word that she is qualified for admission.

"Nagulat lang ako na ganoon siya... Med school's a huge detour from the degree I graduated with," she said.

"Ang tagal ko nang hindi nag-aral. The last time I studied was in 2018, It's now 2022 so it's been 4 years already."