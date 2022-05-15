Home  >  Sports

Filipina wushu artist Agatha Wong wins gold at SEA Games

Posted at May 15 2022 02:37 PM | Updated as of May 15 2022 02:51 PM

Agatha Wong of PH wins gold in women's taijijian

The Philippines’ Agatha Wong competes at the Southeast Asian Games women's taijijian event on Sunday morning at the Cầu Giấy Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. Wong secured the country’s 13th gold medal in the regional games. 

