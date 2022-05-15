Agatha Wong of PH wins gold in women's taijijian

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipina wushu artist Agatha Wong wins gold at SEA Games ABS-CBN News Posted at May 15 2022 02:37 PM | Updated as of May 15 2022 02:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippines’ Agatha Wong competes at the Southeast Asian Games women's taijijian event on Sunday morning at the Cầu Giấy Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. Wong secured the country’s 13th gold medal in the regional games. SEA Games: Agatha Wong claims gold in women's taijijian Read More: Agatha Wong SEA Games Vietnamn wushu women's taijijia Southeast Asian Games SEAG Philippine athlete sports /business/05/15/22/ilang-manggagawa-sa-ncr-nakukulangan-sa-umento/sports/05/15/22/this-day-in-pba-history-the-mother-of-all-walkouts/sports/05/15/22/how-it-all-began-for-jd-cagulangan-toast-of-up-basketball/entertainment/05/15/22/robredos-spot-nct-127-during-flight-layover-frankie/sports/05/15/22/charlo-knocks-out-castano-to-claim-undisputed-crown