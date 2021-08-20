Photo from John Adajar's Instagram account

Mixed martial arts (MMA) champion John Adajar is ready to take on yet another challenge in his career but this time, outside the ring as he geared up to represent the Philippines in the 2021 Mister Supranational in Poland.

In his introduction video, the two-time welterweight champion said he is eyeing to use sports as his platform aside from flaunting his hometown San Pablo City in Laguna.

He also shared about his food relief program which helps less fortunate residents in their city.

“As a civic-minded citizen, I take great pride in spearheading a charity initiative -- a city-wide food relief program meant to help our less fortunate brothers and sisters. Today, I step out of the ring and prepare for a bigger and tougher fight -- the 2021 Mr. Supranational pageant,” he said in the two-minute clip.

“As a martial artist, my hands and feet speak for my untarnished legacy. They can be lethal and deadly, but these very same hands can be instrumental for peace, brotherhood, and global understanding,” Adajar said.

“I come to you with my arms outstretched, ready to embrace change, ready to celebrate diversity and equality. Aspiration to me is to dream, is to be hopeful of becoming a better version of myself.”

The coronation night for the 2021 Mr. Supranational will be held on August 22. Meanwhile, Dindi Pajares is scheduled to compete in the Miss Supranational finals night on August 21.