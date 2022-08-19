Dani Barretto to launch own skin care brand

MANILA -- Dani Barretto continues her path as an entrepreneur as she prepares to launch her newest venture.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, the vlogger and influencer said they are targeting to release her own skin care brand later this year.

"I'm coming out with a skin care brand very soon. It's in the works. Actually, by the end of the year, we will be able to release it na," she said.

Barretto went on to share that her skin care brand is locally produced, adding that "we really started from scratch."

"I really believe in supporting local brands and local establishments, manufacturing, distribution. Kahit packaging namin, lahat local," she said.

It was last year when Barretto launched The Mill, a lifestyle brand that offers a selection of bags, pouches, and insulated bottles.

The eldest daughter of former actress Marjorie Barretto has been doing online live selling to tap more customers.

"Kasi when you own a business, you tend to... gagawin mo lahat, e, to get your brand out there," she said.

"Ita-try ko lahat ng puwede kong magawa para mai-sell yung brand, para mas makilala yung brand. And siyempre, to push sales," she added.

