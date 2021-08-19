Sony offers discounted PlayStation games, accessories

Photo from PlayStation.com

MANILA -- Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore (SIES) announced Thursday that it is offering discounts and special offers on PlayStation games and products starting later this month.

In a statement, SIES said it will hold this year's Summer Sale from August 23 to September 5, with offers available in PlayStation authorized dealers and Sony stores while stocks last.

Customers in the Philippines can expect to purchase PS4 games at lower rates, including popular titles such as Final Fantasy VII remake, Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, NieR Replicant ver 1.22474487139…, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Also offered at a discount are the PS4 and PS5 versions of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as accessories like controllers and virtual reality headsets.

On Friday, retailers in the Philippines will kick off the eighth wave of preorders for the sought-after PS5 console.

Just like in previous waves, customers will be given five minutes to place their orders online, while other stores will hold a raffle for those who register.

Related video: