Angono artist pays tribute to frontliners through oil painting

MANILA - A young artist from the arts capital of the Philippines is paying tribute to frontliners through a recently-launched masterpiece.

Nani de Leon Reyes, considered one of Angono, Rizal's new wave artists, has created an oil on acrylic painting entitled “Kalinga sa mga Tagapangalaga".

The artwork depicts frontliners and medical field workers through Reyes' signature art style.

“Friends and I wanted to thank our doctors, nurses and all who are out there fighting the virus for our brothers and sisters,” Reyes said.

“Ito ang munti naming alay para sa kanila, isang paalala na ang buong bayan ay ipinagdarasal ang kanilang kaligtasan,” Reyes added.

A self-taught artist, Reyes is known for introducing his own style of cubism and new styles in his artworks, exploiting full potentials of colors in his creations.

Reyes and friends spearheaded this effort for their fundraising project for a parish in Tanay and two other faith-based non-government organizations (NGOs).

The artwork will be printed on merchandise items such as face masks and eco-bags for the benefit of St. Jude Thadeus Parish in Tanay, Tanging Yaman Foundation and St. Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center.

Established by Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, SVD in 2015, Kalinga Center provides the homeless with education and livelihood.

On the other hand, Tanging Yaman Foundation was established in 1992 by Fr. Manuel "Manoling" Francisco, SJ. It organizes concerts featuring liturgical music for the benefits of institutions that build and nurture local communities. Recently, it has provided numerous food packs and assistance to vulnerable communities and groups.