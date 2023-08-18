Raging Bull Burgers is now in Mandaluyong

Some of Raging Bull Burgers' offerings: Naked Fish, Raging Wagyu, Messy Fries, and Chocolate Milkshake. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- No need to go all the way to Taguig or Makati as Raging Bull Burgers has opened a new branch in Mandaluyong.

Considered one of the top burger places in Manila, Raging Bull recently launched its third restaurant at the North Wing of Shangri-La Plaza. It has a similar look and feel with the branches in Bonifacio Global City and The Rise Makati, down to its small, well-executed menu.

It's hard to go wrong with the standard Kickass burger (P295) with its 1/3-pound Angus beef patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and BBQ sauce; but an upgrade is always welcome with the Mighty Beast (P375), with its addition of griddle maple bacon, aged cheddar, and spiced beer mustard sauce.

There is also the Raging Wagyu (P395) with a 1/3-lb Australian Wagyu patty, braised onions, sweet chili chutney, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and BBQ sauce.

"It's all about the flavor and the freshness of the ingredients," Raging Bull's chef de cuisine John Buquir told ABS-CBN News during a recent tasting event.

"We're practicing nose-to-tail butchery," he proudly shared, referring to the process of using parts of the animal beyond the more standard cuts. "And we use corn buns instead of brioche buns."

Soh Rosario, Shangri-La The Fort's director of marketing communications, for his part said: "From the first bun to the last bun, everything is making sense. It's very cohesive, it's very thought out."

Shangri-La The Fort director of marketing communications Soh Rosario (left) and chef de cuisine John Buquir. ABS-CBN News

Other handhelds at Raging Bull include Kickin' Chicken (P295) or 1/3-lb grilled chicken thigh with bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and BBQ sauce; Naked Fish (P395) or crispy grouper fillet with criolla, romaine lettuce, and Nikkei tartar sauce; and The Clean Slate (P295) or crispy squash patty with kidney beans, iceberg lettuce, cauliflower parsley tabbouleh, and vegan BBQ sauce.

Sides consist of three kinds of fries: Double Fried (P135), Sweet Potato (P165), and Messy (P185), with the latter topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese.

Diners can then wash it all down with Raging Bull's selection of beers and milkshakes.

According to Rosario, expanding the Raging Bull brand has always been their plan, saying they "want to share the love for burgers and create a cult following."

When asked if they intend to put up branches outside the metro, he said they are open to the idea. "But we're concentrating here and we want to make sure that all our three branches are performing super well," he explained.

The team of Raging Bull Burgers at Shangri-La Plaza. ABS-CBN News

And while restaurant dining is returning to pre-pandemic levels, Rosario said delivery will always be an important part of Raging Bull's operations.

"[I initially found it] surprising that Shangri-La, a five-star hotel, transitioned into delivery," he admitted. "But it was the only way for you to have a successful business during that time, to survive."

"And now, delivery is an integral part of our daily life," he ended.