(2ND UPDATE) Eminent political scientist and former University of the Philippines (UP) president Jose V. Abueva passed on Wednesday at 93 years old.

No details of cause of his death was given by his daughter Rosanna Abueva, who stated on her Facebook account that he died peacefully at his home in Beverly Hills, Antipolo City.

A brother of National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva, Jose distinguished himself as an educator, public administrator and political expert.

He was professor emeritus of Political Science and Public Administration who served as the president of the UP System from 1987 to 1993 and chancellor of UP Diliman from 1990 to 1991.

One of his lasting legacies was the socialized tuition fee assistance program for poor students. He also best remembered for his efforts to push Filipino as the mainstream national language of instruction.



He was also signatory to the now abrogated UP-Department of National Defense DND Accord of 1989 which guarantees the university’s autonomy from military intervention.

Under his leadership in UP, he established the Leadership, Citizenship, and Democracy Program in 1992 which eventually became the Center for Leadership, Citizenship, and Democracy.

According to the UP National College of Public Adminisration and Governance (NCPAG ), his specializations include democracy and governance, political science, politics and administration, and decentralization and federalism.

He was the secretary of the Philippine Constitutional Convention of 1971 and the chairman of the Legislative-Executive Military Bases Council from 1989 to 1990 that worked on the conversion of US military bases.

He was also chairperson of the Consultative Constitutional Commission during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2005.

Abueva also wrote the books "Focus in the Barrio: The Foundation of the Philippine Community Development Program" and "Ang Filipino sa Siglo 21." Among the publications he has edited is the 20-volume "PAMANA: The UP Anthology of Filipino Socio-Political Thought Since 1872."

He was also a visiting professor at Yale University and Brooklyn College of the City University of New York and guest lecturer at the University of Michigan, University of Hawaii, Kyoto University of Foreign Studies, City University of New York, Columbia University, and University of California, Berkeley among others.

He was also the founder and former President of Kalayaan College, and a former director of Institute for Federal-Parliamentary Democracy and Institute for a Nonkilling Philippines.

Abueva was awarded numerous times for his contribution in the academic field including the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) in Political Science in 1962.

He was also a recipient of the distinguished scholar award of UP in 1968, the first time it was given under UP president Carlos Romulo, according to the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance website.

Abueva is survived by his four children -- Lanelle, Jobert, Rossana and Jonas -- and grandchildren and in-laws.

His family has announced on social media details of novena masses and other last rites arrangements starting Wednesday for Abueva.