Beauty Gonzalez makes a guest appearance in Luis Manzano's vlog. Screengrab from Manzano's YouTube channel

MANILA -- If there is one advice that Beauty Gonzalez can give to her fellow moms, it is for them to love themselves first.

The actress made the statement in an interview with host Luis Manzano in his vlog, saying it was the best motherhood tip that she has ever received.

She stressed that mothers should not solely focus on their husbands and children as they also deserve to be valued as individuals.

"The best advice I've ever received is to love yourself first. Love yourself as a mom," she said. "Sabihin man nila na dapat ibigay mo lahat ng pagmamahal mo sa anak mo, no."

"Siyempre kasama na 'yon, but first you should love yourself," she stressed. "You should take care of yourself for you to give love to other people, and for them to love you back."

Gonzalez and her husband, Norman Crisologo, have a daughter named Olivia.

When asked by Manzano if they are ready to have a new addition to their family, the actress quickly replied with a "no."

"If you do the math with me and my husband, I would rather enjoy the rest of his life na kaming tatlo and traveling around the world... and not seeing him too old to change diapers pa, or run after kids," said Gonzalez, who has a 26-year age gap with her husband.

"I'm happy with Olivia," she continued. "And me also, bata rin ako eh. So okay na ako."

Gonzalez went on to share how she raises Olivia to be mature and independent.

Aside from traveling with her at a young age without a nanny, she also does not "sugarcoat" things for her daughter.

"When I talk to my daughter, I talk to her like an adult. Hindi ko siya bine-baby talk," she said. "I talk to her na she would also understand how I feel, and I would understand how she feels. So dinidiretso ko siya."

"Let's say when we went to Paris, naglalaro siya mag-isa. Sasabihin niya, 'I can't play with them, I don't know how to talk to them.' [Sasabihin ko] 'It's not my problem, you should talk to them and play with them. Use your hands, sign language ka,'" she said.

"Iyak siya, sabi ko, 'No, you should go there and be exposed.' Lakad siya pagbalik siya nagfe-French na siya," she added.

