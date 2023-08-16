Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Touted as the 'Nation of Justice' and the home of the Hydro archon Focalors, Fontaine is the newest nation made playable as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

(UPDATED) Hit gacha game Genshin Impact on Wednesday made its new nation, Fontaine, playable to its millions of gamers worldwide, as the Travelers' journey throughout Teyvat reaches its halfway point.

Fontaine is the fifth of seven nations made playable in the mobile/PC title.

Touted as the "Nation of Justice" and the home of the Hydro archon (leader) Focalors, one of Fontaine's selling points is allowing the main characters to dive underwater for exploration.

The major update unlocks four areas: the Court of Fontaine, Beryl, and Bellau -- and it is expected to expand as Genshin Impact moves from one patch to another.

Genshin's 4.0 update introduces new gameplay features and quality of life updates. Perhaps one of the most notable one is the addition of character movements when the characters are being selected into a party. Screen recording by Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Early game players are also in for a treat, as finishing Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" unlocks a teleport waypoint near the region.

Like all of its past unlocked regions, Fontaine will have an elemental sigil system, reputation quests, and the pinnacle of the story, the Archon Quest as the traveler continues their journey of searching their long-lost sibling.

With all seven elements already made playable, Fontaine makes an expansion for the use of the Hydro element, as it introduces the Pneuma and Ousia energy properties, applying to transport and enemies, and puzzles around the nation. It is part of the Arkhe System which serves as the nation's source of power and mechanisms.

It also boasts of a mix of grandiose architecture and steampunk-type settings, and allows the user to explore the nation through different types of mechanisms such as underground exploration, and an airbus that tours the traveler from one area to another.

The update also introduced new characters Lyney, Lynette and Freminet, who are all siblings, and have past characters Yelan, Childe, and Zhongli's wishing banners online.

On Tuesday, Wriothesley, a five-star Cryo character, and Neuvillette, a five-star Hydro character, were introduced by the game's makers HoyoVerse in its drip marketing promotion posts. They are expected to be playable in the game's 4.1 patch estimated to launch this September.

Genshin Impact also rolled out updates to its Artifact Strongbox, adding new artifacts into the fold, and added new quality of life updates such as animations when switching characters and a proper label for every surface the user explores.

Note: Genshin Impact is available on iOS, Android, the PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on a free-to-download basis. But as a gacha game, much of its in-game currencies require spending actual money. Parental guidance is advised for younger gamers.