Genshin Impact: A sneek peek into the nation of justice, Fontaine

MANILA - After the flora-rich nation of knowledge, Sumeru comes the nation of justice, Fontaine.

Genshin Impact on Friday evening revealed a sneak peek of its new region, set to come out next month in its 4.0 update.

Hoyoverse released a trailer exhibiting Fontaine, home to the Hydro archon (god) Focalors, the fourth nation the Traveler will be venturing into as he continues his search for his long-lost sister.

The locations feature steampunk-esque structures, taking after 19th century Europe during the industrial revolution.

Travelers are seemingly allowed as well to explore underwater -- as it is, after all the nation of element hydro.

Genshin Impact previously released four regions: Monstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. Fontaine is the fifth of seven regions, with Natlan and Snezhnaya left on the list.

Hoyoverse also announced it was re-running Cryo claymore character Eula after almost two years since her release. She will be re-running alongside Klee, who will be getting her own skin, the "Blossoming Starlight Outfit" in the next update. Aside from Klee, Kaeya will also get a free skin in the Secret Summer Paradise event.

Meanwhile, in the second half of the patch, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Wanderer - also known to many as Scaramouche - will be getting their own reruns.

Genshin Impact is available on iOS, Android, the PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on a free-to-download basis.

But as a gacha game, much of its in-game currencies require spending actual money. Parental guidance is advised for younger gamers.