Supersam opens second branch at BGC

MANILA — Supersam, a Filipino-American casual dining restaurant that debuted in 2020, recently opened its new branch in Bonifacio Global City on Saturday.

One of its owners, Sharon Carlos, bared that it has always been a part of their vision to expand the business so that their offerings can be enjoyed by a wider range of people.

“We were thinking of expanding our market. We opened in 2020, and our vision even then was dumami 'yung branches and tap into the market of BGC, and then in the next few months, two more branches,” she said.

The first Supersam branch is located at the corner of Scout Tobias and Scout Rallos in Quezon City.

Carlos is joined by her husband Arnold, Gerry Sy and Jinky Tobiano as the people behind this restaurant that boasts a family-friendly, wholesome environment complemented by great and affordable food.

“We want a family-friendly restaurant,” Carlos said. “In the morning, you can bring your family to have fun, and then if you want to have fun with your friends, and family as well, you can come at night and listen to live music.”

Supersam also wants to promote its ‘Supersamahan’ that they and their staff have as one of their principles.

“When you come to Supersam, a lot of our customers bring their kids because they feel safe with the environment. It’s very wholesome,” she said.

And what more way to enjoy this by consuming their wide variety of dishes that includes their famous choriburger, chicken, pasta, fries, milkshakes, cakes, and a lot more.

“We always come up with new items on our menu. Ayaw nating nabo-bore 'yung customers natin. Also, our prices are very affordable and yet the servings are plenty,” bared Carlos.

“Gusto namin masaya and sulit for the customers.”

They also plan to even further their presence by opening two more branches in the near future, one in Greenhills, and another in Eastwood.

Supersam BGC is located at High Street South Corporate Plaza, BGC, Taguig. They are open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.