QC eats: Supersam is best enjoyed with good company

Supersam is located at the corner of Scout Tobias and Scout Rallos in Quezon City. Jeeves de Veyra



Everyone who wanders into Supersam to enjoy the cozy atmosphere and the great food inevitably asks, "Who is Supersam?"

Gerry Sy, Jinky Tobiano, and Arnold and Sharon Carlos, the IT veterans behind the restaurant, are initially coy about who (or what) Supersam is. This being their first venture into the F&B industry, they are pretty proud about the restaurant and how it came to be.

“The objective when we first started this was to help displaced workers. As a small and medium sized business, we felt it was our obligation to help those who lost their jobs, especially at the peak of the pandemic,” explained Sy.

Supersam 1.0 served out of a small commissary in a parking lot back mid-2020. The initial menu was inspired by comfort food the founders missed while traveling like the Boracay favorite, the choriburger. They started with burgers, fries, and shakes and eventually found a following through their great food supported by their branding and social media presence.

A year later, they were able to open an actual restaurant in their current location off the Tomas Morato restaurant row. They took a big chance opening in the middle of the 2021 lockdowns, and looking at the space, the founders invested a considerable amount in the restaurant. The interior is a bright, open high-ceilinged space that’s feels really safe to eat in the new normal, with several tables outside for al fresco dining.

Gerry Sy, Jinky Tobiano and Sharon and Arnold Carlos. Jeeves de Veyra

After conversations with their customers, the food selection has expanded way beyond the delivery diner food when they started. From an initial headcount of seven employees, they now employ over 100 people. And it looks like this is just the beginning.

“When we started, the intention was really to grow big. We were a small kitchen but our end objective is to have many branches nationwide,” continued Sy.

This ambition shows through the food and other aspects of the business like their branding, marketing, social media presence, end even putting processes behind everything. Perhaps as a result of their IT backgrounds, they’ve integrated scalability and systems into their restaurant operations. When the opportunity comes to expand and grow, they’re agile enough to iterate quickly.

In the end, the owners relented and finally answered the question.

Who is Supersam?

It turns out that it’s not one person. It’s anybody who comes together with other people to enjoy good food and good company. Supersam is actually short for “super samahan.”

Going back to their initial “why” when they started, they cite the “samahan” with the people who now work with them. With Alert Level 1 opening up the country's economy, they’re hopeful to see more groups dining out and finally enjoying the company of friends and family after being stuck at home for so long.

With a colorful chill space and portions to share, this restaurant is conducive for the happy reunions we’re probably scheduling right now as restrictions ease further.

Here's a sample of what Supersam has to offer:

Super Bacon Burger and Choriburger. Jeeves de Veyra

The burgers that launched Supersam are in the menu including its signature Choriburger served with a sunny side up egg and coleslaw. A bite does remind one of those served by the beach in Boracay. Not to be missed is the Super Bacon Burger with a thick Argentinian Angus beef patty cooked medium rare to maximize its juiciness.

Barely Veggie Burger. Jeeves de Veyra

The Barely Veggie burger with a whole breaded top of portobello mushroom stuffed with cheese is a great choice for those looking for healthier options. Aside from these three burgers, the menu has expanded to offer more sandwiches too.

Fried Chicken. Jeeves de Veyra

What’s a diner menu without fried chicken? Supersam’s wings are nicely crispy and nice to munch on while sipping a cold beer.

Angus Salpicao. Jeeves de Veyra

The menu has evolved to include more filling fare with Supersam twists on favorites. For example, this Angus salpicao, also using Argentinian grass-fed beef, is served with cherry tomatoes. Having a bit of tomato with the garlicky rice and beef made this a must try.

Bagnet Binagoongan. Jeeves de Veyra

These guys really like their crispy pork. This bagnet comes with Supersam’s binagoongan sauce and veggies to make a complete plate. You can opt to have this as kare-kare too.

Sisig and Dinakdakan. Jeeves de Veyra

The two sizzling pork dishes were a hit with our group. The sisig and dinakdakan did not disappoint with their crispiness and had that right combination of salty and spicy without needing to add anything else.

The Super Platter. Jeeves de Veyra

Coming with friends? Check out the Supersam Super Platter with wings, shrimp fritters, calamari, fish ‘n’ fries, mozza squares, and nachos.

Desserts Jeeves de Veyra

Leave some space for Supersam’s Oreo Ube Cake and Sugar-Free Chocolate Cake.

Drinks. Jeeves de Veyra

What’s a group meal without drinks from the bar? Have one of their shakes or get the bartender to mix you on of their mojitos or sangria if you’re looking for something boozier.

Supersam is located at the corner of Scout Tobias and Scout Rallos in Quezon City and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.