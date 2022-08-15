Herlene Budol (left) answers questions from Karen Davila (right). Screengrab from Davila's YouTube channel

MANILA -- Comedienne-turned-beauty queen Herlene Budol shared her views on relevant issues in the newest vlog of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila.

Budol, known to many as "Hipon Girl," was asked about topics such as the controversial remark by actress Ella Cruz that compared history to "tsismis" or gossip.

When asked if she agrees with the said statement, she replied: "No. Para sa akin po kasi, napaka-simple lang po, 'wag na po nating daanin sa kung ano-anong explanation. Ang historian po is katotohanan, ang marites hindi totoo."

"Para sa akin ang mga historian [ay] teacher na nagtuturo ng kasaysayan," she added.

In Davila's vlog, Budol also made known her views about divorce, abortion, and same-sex marriage.

She considers herself pro-divorce, saying that seeing parents fight every day can cause trauma to a child. "Sang-ayon po ako dahil hiwalay po 'yung parents ko. Simula noong bata pa lang po ako, naranasan ko na nakita ko 'yung mga magulang ko na nagsasakitan, nag-aaway every day. May epekto po pala sa bata," she explained.

"Para sa akin mas naging okay sila noong wala sila."

On the other hand, Budol does not believe that abortion should be legalized. "Para sa akin lang po ah, wala pong mao-offend, no po. Kasi blessings po eh, blessings po ang pagkakaroon ng isang anak. At siyempre ang ina ang greatest gift of all."

Meanwhile, the beauty queen is supportive of same-sex marriage. "Kung wala naman po silang ginagawang masama ay okay para sa akin... Ibigay po natin 'yung karapatan kung saan po sila liligaya."

"Ituring po natin sila na normal na namumuhay sa mundo, parang babae at lalaki," she stressed.

Budol entered the pageant scene this year though Binibining Pilipinas, where she finished first runner-up.

Her journey as a beauty queen is far from over as she is setting her sights on international pageants, as recently revealed by her manager.

