Pampanga eats: Curious about Swiss food? Try these

Swissôtel Clark Philippines has an ongoing Swiss food festival this month. Jeeves de Veyra

CLARK, Pampanga -- In celebration of Swiss National Day, Swissôtel Clark Philippines launches their Swiss Food Festival at its Markt restaurant for the month of August.

If you’ve ever been curious about Swiss food, head on over to Pampanga to experience gastronomic delights from the Alps.

Curious? Here are our top picks.

1. Zürcher Geschnetzeltes

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

Filling and the most hearty of the lot, veal strips in a creamy hearty stew served with a traditional rosti — a shredded potato cake like a thin hashbrown. This dish reminds me of a saucy Beef Stroganov, that’s perfect in this rainy weather.

2. Cheese Fondue

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

Treat your family to the fondue experience — using a variety of cheeses (including Swiss Cheese), dip bread, potatoes, and various vegetables in melty gooey cheese. Don’t want to dip? Enjoy melted cheese, veggies and pickles with bread by ordering the Raclette.

3. Alplermagronen

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

Swiss macaroni and cheese with a topping of apple sauce and bacon! It sounds strange, but this was a hit for young and old alike!

4. Swiss Sausages with Rosti

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

With a fried egg, it’s perfect for breakfast or any time of the day. Choose from a bratswurst, schublig, and cervelat, best eaten with a generous spoonful of gravy and sour cream.

5. Meringue Glace

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

Coming to the table, it looked very sweet, but this meringue “sandwich” was the table favorite because it just had the right amount of sweetness both in the meringue and cream filling, especially dotted with fruit and topped with ice cream and chocolate sauce.

6. Engadine Nut Torte

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

Tortes (tarts) are a big thing in Switzerland, and this tart from the Swiss region of Engandine is filled and topped with walnuts, flavored with honey, and served with ice cream. A bit sweet, so best with a cup of coffee.

7. Swiss Chocolate Cake

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

Swiss chocolate is famous around the world and the pastry chefs of Swissottel use it to their advantage in this dense cake made with a traditional recipe. If you want an in your face dark chocolate dessert, try the Shogi Mousse, very dense and intense.

8. Torrone (Nougat) Gelato

(Photo credit) Jeeves de Veyra

There’s a “Swiss” part in the Markt’s gelato corner. Everyone has tasted nougat (especially in a famous Swiss chocolate), so try the gelato version— nutty-sweet.

The Markt is at the ground floor of Swissotel Clark Philippines in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

