IN PHOTOS: Swissotel opens hotel in Clark

Have a taste of Swiss hospitality as Swissôtel Clark says “Grüezi” as it opens its doors to the public at the Hann Integrated Resort in Clark, Pampanga.

Switzerland was one of the first European countries to invest heavily in tourism because of its snowy Alps and ski holidays. Their early adoption of this professional brand of hospitality had to be applicable and adaptable to tourists from different parts of Europe, with different languages, and different cultures. This universal brand of hospitality has now been extended to taking care of guests from all around the world.

While this was originally conceptualized as a “no-frills” Swissôtel, Hann Resorts AVP for Corporate Planning, Development, and Communication Neki Liwanag said that because of the added emphasis on health and wellness during the pandemic, they went all-in on the wellness and vitality concept.

When the hotel is fully open, it will feature health suites with in-room personal spas and gyms to supplement Swissôtel’s own soon-to-open Pürovel spa.

Apart from this, the hotel will also be opening a Korean and Italian restaurant within the hotel premises soon.

At present, Swissôtel shares its entrance with the Hann Casino but will have an entry way of its own in the future. A stay starts in the lobby where guests can sit and have coffee at the Atrium, a gorgeous indoor forest with real trees illuminated by natural light streaming through the high muraled ceilings. On one side of the entrance corridor is Omma’s, a dessert concept with cakes, macarons, and gelato. Have a welcome drink beneath the trees at the Atrium lobby bar. Behind the reception is a local version of the Swiss Circle, a coat of arms with Swiss landmarks that is present at every Swissôtel worldwide. As a way to pay homage to this location, the lobby proudly shows off its own “Pampanga Circle” emblazed with Pampangueño places of interest. The rooms are spacious with great views of the greenery of Clark. The room feels like it’s made for the business traveller or someone with a lot of gadgets as there are USB ports and plugs aplenty. Of note is the no-fuss connection to the room television with just your mobile phone to instantly get streaming services for those late-night K-drama marathons. Perhaps the most breath-taking part of the hotel is its infinity pool. The water seems to disappear into the skyline with beautiful views of the Clark golf course and Mt. Pinatubo at any time of the day. In the evening, lounge inside a cabana then have a drink and bar chow from Swiss Tropic, the poolside bar of the hotel to enjoy dusk falling over the plains of Central Luzon. True to its objective for wellness and vitality, Swissôtel even has yoga sessions available by request poolside in the morning. Swissôtel operates several restaurants on the property extending to the casino floor. On the ground floor of the hotel is its all-day dining outlet, MARKT. The colorful interiors are dressed up with awnings to resemble stalls of a busy market MARKT is where hotel guests get their breakfast and becomes an a la carte restaurant the rest of the day. Guests can assemble their meals from any meals from the stalls which will have their own specialties ranging from salad, steak, seafoods pizza, pasta, ice cream, and more. In the middle of the Hann Resorts casino floor is Bar One serving up cocktails and spirits. Check out the Nimbus, its signature cocktail made with vodka, bignay juice, and cotton candy Inside the VIP gaming area is Nasi, the Filipino-Asian restaurant that gets its name from the word for “rice” that Pampanga shares with other Southeast Asian countries. Come for Asian dishes and Pampanga specialties like sisig, pindang damulag, humba, and the manyamang asadong baka. Have some of the signature Filipino specialty drinks, Tarik Soliman, a guava-forward rum-based cocktail with grenadine, or the Lualu, a rum-based cocktail with ube liqueur and coconut milk. At the back of the casino is SPICE, the 24-7 quick service outlet specializing in Asian street food for casino goers and guests. Whether you’re looking for Taiwan beef noodles, Vietnamese pho, Korean jajangmeon, ma po tofu, Indonesian nasi lemak, Malaysian laksa, or pad Thai, Spice’s value-for-money menu has got those cravings covered.

Swissôtel Clark Pampanga is located at Manuel A. Roxas Highway cor. Claro M. Recto inside the Clark Freeport Zone.