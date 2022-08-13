Food shorts: Thai restaurants, high tea and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

JOSHUA GARCIA IS NEW KOOMI ENDORSER

Actor Joshua Garcia joined the ranks of the "Koomikada" as the new endorser of popular yogurt brand, Koomi.

Garcia, who co-stars in the new adaptation of the popular Darna television series, has captured the hearts of the public with his endearing roles onscreen. He rose to prominence for his critically-acclaimed performance in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival top-grosser "Vince, and Kath and the James," and in the primetime series "The Good Son."

He will be formally introduced at the opening of Koomi’s 100th branch at the MOA Square this month. Stay tuned to the Koomi Philippines Instagram (@koomiph) for special offers to celebrate the new partnership.

PHILIPINE THAI SELECT 2022 AWARDEES

The Thai Embassy releases its 2022 list of Thai Select restaurants. Thai Select is a mark of certification awarded by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, and the Thailand by Thai Trade Center the Royal Thai Government to guarantee the authentic taste of Thai food products and Thai restaurants in Thailand and overseas.

The list of Thai Select restaurants this year are: Azuthai on Arnaiz Avenue, Makati: Benjarong Royal Thai Cusine at Dusit Thani Hotel: Greyhound Café at SM Aura; Mango Tree at Bonifacio High Street and City of Dreams: Mor Thai at MET Live! Nara Thai at SM Megamall; and Thai BBQ at Vertis North, Tiendesitas, and Glorietta.

HONEYHOLIC HIGH TEA AT THE RAFFLES WRITER’S BAR

The Raffles Hotel sweetens its afternoon tea with their Writers Bar's Honeyholic Afternoon Tea for two -- a multi-tiered set of sweet and savory culinary creations by Raffles Makati's executive chef Béla Rieck using honey harvested from the hotel’s very own bee farm to accompany their celebrated Tea Selection including the signature Raffles Makati blend.

Rieck discussed the inspiration that led to creating the Honeyholic Afternoon Tea set.

Chef Béla called Raffles Makati keeping its own bees a “luxury,” and reiterated the unique qualities and advantages of homemade authentic honey while he introduced canapés that make up the Honeyholic Afternoon Tea set, which includes sweet and savory culinary art, pastry delights, and bread and biscuit accompaniments.

The set can be upgraded to include the citrusy and saccharine Honeyholic mocktail or rich aromatic honey-based Queen Bee cocktail.

Honeyholic Afternoon Tea for two is now exclusively available at The Writers Bar and is served from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Advanced reservations are required. Table bookings may be made here.

CINDY’S CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Popular Filipino bakeshop Cindy’s continues to be “The Place to Be” as it celebrates its 50th year.

Established in 1972 in Tarlac City, the humble bakery turned into a full restaurant and quickly expanded around the country with its menu of breads, cakes, and fast-food favorites like their best-selling chicken barbecue and palabok.

Cindy’s’ range of bakery products now include cakes for celebrations with, the Pinoy panaderia favorites such as pandesal, pan de Espana, pan de coco, loaf breads, and ensaymadas.

In its 50th year, Cindy’s has opened 65 branches and 130 dealers across many provinces and major cities in Luzon with plans to grow in in Luzon, Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

NEW DOMINOS PIZZAMERICA PIES

Domino’s Pizza adds a couple of new pizzas to its Pizzamerica series. These are pizza interpretations of American classics.

The best-selling American Bacon Cheeseburger pizza topped with bits of bacon and ground beef, is now joined by new additions -- the New York Buffalo Chicken Pizza with sour cream and Tabasco-infused spicy sauce; and the California Franks Pizza which is like a hotdog sandwich transformed into a pizza.

These are now available at all Domino’s Pizza branches.

HEALTH AID BIFINA NOW IN PH

Health Aid Bifina products by Morishita Jintan Co. Ltd. Japan was recently launched locally.

These probiotic supplements provide an easy solution to effectively deliver probiotics straight to the gut, free from gastric acids. Health Aid Bifina probiotic supplements contain live probiotic strains (Bifidobacterium Longum BB536) that are known to improve gut flora, increase immunity and metabolism, improve digestion and bowel movement. These are best used for hyperacidity, slow metabolism, constipation, detox, diarrhea, or after taking antibiotics

They are currently available as Health Aid Bifina S for adults, Health Aid Bifina R recommended for children 3 years old and up, and a special Health Aid Bifina Baby probiotics for infants and toddlers.

Available at leading drugstores, S&R, mothercare, weNourish and S&R.

