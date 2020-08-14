‘I want to be one of the top models in PH’: Jericho Rosales’ son signs with Viva

MANILA -- When Santino, Jericho Rosales' son, was asked about why he didn't want to follow in his father's footsteps onto the showbiz stage, the young teen explained that acting is not something he's passionate about. "It's not in my plans," he said, rather bluntly.

What is, he shared with reporters, is modelling, and it's hard to doubt his determination forging his own path when he declared: "I want to be one of the top models in the Philippines."

Santino was formally welcomed into the Viva Artists' Agency fold Friday, via an online press conference broadcast over Facebook.

One of the persistent questions he faced during it was about how he came to love fashion and modelling more than acting, the latter being what his dad is best known for.

"What I love about fashion is that it's living art and everyone around you, you tend to find inspiration from. And when you're exposed to this, it's just a beautiful culture to be in," he said.

Santino is Rosales' son with Kai Palomares, the actor's former partner.

At the age of 19, he has appeared in a number of modelling jobs, as a member of Professional Models Association of the Philippines, and has a food business with his mom.

According to Santino, Viva has agreed to not push him towards acting. Instead, the talent agency will be supporting his modelling dreams, in addition to giving him hosting stints and helping him start a vlog.

Santino shared that he wants his YouTube channel to be a "dynamic" one that's mainly about three things: fashion, lifestyle, and cars.

There's no word yet on when he'll upload his first video.

In the same press conference, Santino also talked about the advice his parents gave him as he charts his own path, why he doesn't plan to model an underwear brand, and his celebrity crush, Nancy McDonie, of the K-pop group Momoland.

You can watch the full press conference below: