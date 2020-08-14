Home  >  Life

‘I want to be one of the top models in PH’: Jericho Rosales’ son signs with Viva

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2020 10:42 PM | Updated as of Aug 14 2020 11:22 PM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Met someone really cute today 🦒 📷: @lizannearaneta

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

MANILA -- When Santino, Jericho Rosales' son, was asked about why he didn't want to follow in his father's footsteps onto the showbiz stage, the young teen explained that acting is not something he's passionate about. "It's not in my plans," he said, rather bluntly. 

What is, he shared with reporters, is modelling, and it's hard to doubt his determination forging his own path when he declared: "I want to be one of the top models in the Philippines." 

Santino was formally welcomed into the Viva Artists' Agency fold Friday, via an online press conference broadcast over Facebook. 

One of the persistent questions he faced during it was about how he came to love fashion and modelling more than acting, the latter being what his dad is best known for. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks again for having us, Cebu!

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

"What I love about fashion is that it's living art and everyone around you, you tend to find inspiration from. And when you're exposed to this, it's just a beautiful culture to be in," he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Water on the rocks please! 📷: @alcantaralucia_ #pmapxiconliving

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

Santino is Rosales' son with Kai Palomares, the actor's former partner. 

At the age of 19, he has appeared in a number of modelling jobs, as a member of Professional Models Association of the Philippines, and has a food business with his mom. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Manila fashion festival day 2 for Chris Diaz #iampmap

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yeet

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Story time! It’s always been a big dream of mine to start a business early in life. Today, I am proud to say that I took the leap and started my first business venture with my mum @kai_pal. Everyday, I think of how blessed I am to be able to have the opportunity to do this in my last year of being a teenager and to live the life I have. The past few weeks for me have been full of emotions and revelations. I truly am grateful for everything. We weren’t able to push through with the original scheme of the business, nor were we able to finish some renovations due to the outbreak of the virus, so we remodelled it temporarily and we are operating as a takeout and delivery restaurant. Moving forward, it makes me really proud to say to say that we are now open and ready to serve you🤗 @thekaisaint is located at 72 Dona Soledad, Parañaque City. We’re open from 10am-6pm Tuesdays-Sundays:) ps. I started reading again!🤘🏻

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

According to Santino, Viva has agreed to not push him towards acting. Instead, the talent agency will be supporting his modelling dreams, in addition to giving him hosting stints and helping him start a vlog. 

Santino shared that he wants his YouTube channel to be a "dynamic" one that's mainly about three things: fashion, lifestyle, and cars. 

There's no word yet on when he'll upload his first video. 

In the same press conference, Santino also talked about the advice his parents gave him as he charts his own path, why he doesn't plan to model an underwear brand, and his celebrity crush, Nancy McDonie, of the K-pop group Momoland. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I'd like to dedicate this appreciation post to my strong and beautiful mother. Throughout my entire career wether it be in modeling or football, she was always there. Today marked the last day of the style origins series for 2017 and I'm really proud to say that my mum showed up to all my shows and supported me all throughout. She just rubbed off all her physical struggles and went to every mall and dealt with hundreds of people. Today she traveled all the way to subic just to be able to watch me and I'm really grateful for a mum so supportive of my aspirations. With her guidance, I learned that you don't need to be noticed to be a good person, to always carry good character everywhere I go. That's all for my post today! Thanks again mum I love you so much❤️ Ps. Style origins was great! Met great people and had an amazing time! #ilovemymum

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of the best holidays so far. Thanks mum❤️ @kai_pal

A post shared by Santino Rosales (@santino_rosales) on

You can watch the full press conference below: 

 
Read More:  Jericho Rosales   Santino Rosales   Viva  

BRAND NEWS