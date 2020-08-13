Design platform launches Filipino-themed fonts, photos in time for Buwan ng Wika

Handout

MANILA -- An online design and publishing platform has released a Filipino-themed content collection in time for the celebration of Buwan ng Wika this August.

In a statement, Canva said its new offering includes 17 Filipino fonts such as Kawit, "a brush font reminiscent of the curves and flourish of old Philippine emblems"; Maragsa, "designed after the sharp edges of accent marks used to correct the pronunciation of Filipino words"; and Dangwa, "a curvy typeface inspired by Filipino signmakers."

The web and smartphone platform also has template themes like Araw ng Kalayaan and Flores de Mayo, and design elements showcasing Filipino symbols like the flag, jeepney, kape at pandesal, and dalanghita.

Canva said users can type in the keywords "Filipino" or "Pinoy" to find hundreds of other local elements, and even change the language setting to Tagalog.

It added that more localized designs will be available soon.

Launched in 2013, Canva offers a library of templates for presentations, social media posts, and invitations to resumes, among others. It is available on web, iOS, and Android.