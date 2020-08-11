‘Ako ay May Titi’: Children’s book seeks to educate young boys on caring for genitals

MANILA — A new children’s book is seeking to help educate young boys about caring for their private part, with a story aptly titled, “Ako ay May Titi.”

The tale from Lampara Books recently went viral on Facebook, as the publishing outfit announced its release, with comments ranging from amusement to earnest praise for the story’s value.

The book, written by Genardo Gojo Cruz with illustrations by Beth Parrocha, notes that the male genitals, like any body part, entail unique care.

“Ang mga bagay na hindi alam ng mga bata ay hindi nila mapahahalagahan at maiingatan. Tulad ng mga mata na hindi dapat tusukin, at mga kamay na dapat laging hugasan, may mga iba pa tayong bahagi ng katawan na dapat kilalanin at bigyang pansin,” Lampara Books wrote.

With “Ako ay May Titi,” the author also encourages more open conversations between parents and their children to include topics seen as “sensitive,” including the penis and its function.

“Nakasanayan na kasi natin na mahiya sa usapin ng bahaging ito ng katawan pero paano malalaman ng mga batang lalaki ang pag-iingat sa kanilang titi kung hindi natin sila tuturuan.”

As of writing, “Ako ay May Titi” has already been sold out online, just a week after Lampara Books unveiled the title.