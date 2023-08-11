MANILA – Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx has been officially named as the first-ever The Miss Philippines just after returning from her pageant in Poland.

On Thursday night, Amelinckx received her crown as The Miss Philippines during the Supra Duo Homecoming celebration which also featured Johaness Rissler, who finished in the Top 20 of Mister Supranational.

The Miss Philippines was founded by queen maker Jonas Gaffud and beauty queen Shamcey Supsup, who also serves as the national director of the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

The newly-formed pageant will be the home of Miss Supranational and Miss Charm in the country.

“As The Miss Philippines, Pauline represents confidence, intelligence, and positive change in addition to being a beauty queen,” the caption stated.

According to Supsup, she is excited to see Amelinckx embark on a new journey that celebrates Filipina beauty, and the country’s culture and heritage.

The Boholana queen returned to the country two weeks ago after finishing behind Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador in the 2023 Miss Supranational.

Amelinckx took the time to travel around Europe shortly after the Miss Supranational coronation night.

The beauty queen also had her homecoming parade over the weekend in Bohol, where she was a vision in blue as she greeted her fans and supporters in her hometown.

