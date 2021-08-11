Heart Evangelista meets with Vogue in New York

Heart Evangelista is currently in New York so she took the opportunity to visit her friends from the fashion magazine Vogue.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actress shared a couple of photos where she is seen with her friends Katrina Cruz and Mark Bumgarner, as well as Vogue editor Chioma Nnadi and Vogue contributor Ian Malone.

“Well-spent afternoon with my @voguemagazine family,” she simple wrote in the caption before tagging each of them.

In 2019, Evangelista made headlines when she was included in that year's prestigious "Vogue 100," the US-based magazine's list of people in the fashion world who have all excelled in their fields.

The Vogue 100 is "a curated list of distinctive creative voices ...encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists, activists, chefs, choreographers, videographers, beauty fanatics, glamour girls, and wonderful weirdos of every stripe," according to its website.

That was the first time Evangelista was part of the Vogue 100, but not the first time she was featured by a foreign publication.

In 2018, she was dubbed as among the real "Crazy Rich Asians," after the movie, by Harper's Bazaar.