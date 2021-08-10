MANILA – It’s been 17 months since she gave birth and it has been an enjoyable experience so far for Anne Curtis to breastfeed her first-born child Dahlia.

In an Instagram post, Curtis said she will always cherish this whole journey even though it also entailed a lot of struggles.

“17 months of breastfeeding in some pretty random places. It wasn’t easy. I had my own struggles but it’s been an unforgettable first-time journey so far. One I’ll always cherish. All the little moments shared between her and I (hair pulling and biting included),” she said.

One particular struggle Curtis related was how her hormones started changing when she began weaning Dahlia slowly.

“When I started dropping feeds (when food became her main source of nutrients), my hormones started changing and I was just very quiet and felt somewhat melancholic.. I didn’t really notice till Erwan (Heussaff) called me out,” she said.

To address the situation, Curtis said she did some research and learned that it’s something that naturally happens.

“Did myself some reading and learned that it’s because of a drop of prolactin and oxytocin levels when you start to lessen feeds. But since I am weaning slowly, and breastfeeding only 2-3 times a day na lang , it’s become somewhat a gentle wean that’s helped me not have such an abrupt shift in hormones... but there’s definitely something that changes,” she said.

For now, Curtis said she is definitely treasuring every moment of her breastfeeding journey while it lasts.

She also had a message to all the other mothers who also have their own personal struggles with breastfeeding.

“You do you. You and your doctors will know what works for your little one and will keep them happy, busog and content,” she said.