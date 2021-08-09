Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Alex Gonzaga has invested in a condominium in Pasig which she intends to rent out in the future.

The actress gave her fans a glimpse of the property, which has two bedrooms and occupies 119 square meters, in her latest vlog.

She first showed the bare unit before shopping for furniture and other items.

"Sabi kasi ng aking broker na sana raw mapaayos ko 'to, fully furnished. Para if ever mang may rerenta, papasok na lang siya," Gonzaga said.

"Lalagyan ko na lang ng mga furniture, gaganda rin ito," she added. "Kailangan ko nang mapuno 'yung condo na ito para maparentahan ko na siya."

In the vlog which was shot before the start of the enhanced community quarantine, Gonzaga headed to a furniture store to purchase space-saving items that will spruce up her condo investment.

Among these are an L-shaped sofa, a couch that doubles as a bed, and a console table with storage.

Also spotted was a dining area with a white table and chairs in white, pink, and gray, as well as mirrors to make parts of the condo look bigger and brighter.

Gonzaga then invited her mother and uncle to check out her newly furnished unit, saying in jest that they will be its next occupants.

"Dito ko na kayo ititira ng Daddy at saka ni Uncle kasi binenta ko na 'yung bahay sa Taytay," she said, drawing laughter from her relatives.

Gonzaga recently marked her fourth anniversary as a content creator with 1 billion views on her YouTube channel, as well as 11 million subscribers.

The younger sister of host-singer Toni Gonzaga previously admitted that she did not expect to become successful as a vlogger.

