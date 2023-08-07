Lea Salonga misses 'Here Lies Love' performances due to COVID

Lea Salonga has been absent from several performances of the Broadway stage musical "Here Lies Love" after she had contracted COVID-19.

In an update posted on social media, she provided insights into her recovery journey and clarified the reasons behind her temporary absence from the stage.

“Hi everyone! So perhaps a few of you that have been coming to Here Lies Love this week noticed that I haven’t been in the theater since Wednesday. Well, I tested positive for COVID, and thus made the decision to isolate and stay away from work,” she said.

“Thankfully my overall symptoms were mild, quite a different experience from my first bout with the virus,” she added.

Salonga said she will take time to rest and fully recover before she rejoins her co-workers on stage.

“Although I did wish to return by the weekend, COVID had other ideas, so out of an abundance of caution for audiences, co-workers and myself, I opted to take all the time to rest and heal.”

While announcing that she will come back to work on Tuesday, Salonga said she will opt out of stage door autograph signing until further notice.

“As wonderful as it is to connect to you all after the performance, I need to take care of myself. Thank you so much for supporting our show. Can’t wait to get back on the dance floor,” she said.