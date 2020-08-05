Did you know? Kathryn Bernardo originally wanted to become a makeup artist

MANILA -- If she did not become an actress, Kathryn Bernardo would've been a professional makeup artist.

The Kapamilya star made the revelation in a recent interview with the local fashion website Preview, during the launch of her new makeup collection with the homegrown beauty brand Happy Skin.

Preview noted her "penchant for rosy cheeks, wispy brows, and stained lips," which the online magazine described as "a no nonsense, effortless-looking dainty makeup style that we can easily cop."

"[Makeup] is something that I enjoy. I like being glammed up, so it's one of my dreams talaga -- to be a makeup artist," Bernardo said.

The actress added that she is thankful for the opportunity to work with Happy Skin because "they allowed me to collaborate with them on the products we'll be selling."

"That's very important for me because I want to endorse something that I really use," she explained.

Bernardo released her first cosmetics line with Happy Skin in 2018, with the collection described as "must-have makeup products for the everyday girl."

Just recently, she released a vlog showing her niece, Lhexine, doing a 10-minute makeup challenge.