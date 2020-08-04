WATCH: Alice Dixson gives tour of Boracay home

MANILA -- Alice Dixson finally granted her fans' requests to give a home tour.

In her latest vlog, the actress gave a glimpse of her second home, a resort-like property on Boracay island.

"I actually split my time between Boracay and Manila. And this weekend, I'm in Boracay and I'm going to tour you around my place here on the island," she said.

After showing the garage and receiving area, Dixson led her viewers to the garden and swimming pool.

She then entered her home and showed the kitchen, a guest bedroom, and a balcony that offers a view of the sea.

"Another reason our place is so magical is because of the view... By far, this is one of the best views on the island," she said.

"On the other side of the island, if you can see... that's actually Station 1, 2, and 3," she added, referring to Boracay's popular beach spots. "So we get the morning sun, and they get the sunset."

Dixson went on to show the master bedroom in another shoot after having it cleaned, and described it as "very modern island style."

"This is one of the reasons why I love this house, it's because you can hear the ocean. So calming," she said while at the master bedroom's own balcony.

Watch her house tour below: