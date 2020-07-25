Was ‘snake man’ real or not? Alice Dixson finally puts reptilian rumors to rest

Actress Alice Dixson finally clarified the urban legend supposedly involving a "snake man" lurking at a popular mall, which, based on gossip, she encountered inside a fitting room.

Thing is, however, there never was such a creature.

"Nothing really happened. Nothing really happened in the way the urban legend or the myth dictates," Dixson said in a vlog entry uploaded on Saturday.

"Kunwari, hindi naman ako nahulog sa trap door. Hindi naman ako tumakbo sa corridor palabas papunta sa hotel.

"Hindi din naman ako nabayaran ng 850 million, at hindi rin nangyari iyong na-cut iyong pagsasalita ko sa isang TV show when I was trying to explain myself.

"Those things are all not true."

The incident that apparently got Dixson first entangled with the slithering story happened in the 1980s during a movie shoot, a memory Dixson said was reminded to her by fans.

"(Production) directed me to the bathroom sa labas ng department store on the fourth floor para magpalit ng damit," she recalled.

"Natatandaan ko nga may nag-uusyoso sa labas, and for some reason while I was inside the bathroom, I said, 'tuklaw, tuklaw'.

"Now, I don't really know kung bakit ko iyon ginawa. Siguro kasi, I was just being funny? I was trying to get a laugh sa mga kasamahan ko? I was being young and silly."

Whether it was linked to that innocuous incident at Robinsons Galleria or not, Dixson became tabloid fodder days later, the rumor being she was attacked by a snake.

A popular narrative says the mutant reptile is the twin brother of Robina Gokongwei, daughter of mall owner John Gokongwei.

"Lumabas pa ito na headline ng tabloid and news," Dixson said.

"One day, or one morning my secretary told me na tumawag ang isang Robinsons representative. Gusto akong kausapin. Siguro they wanted to ask me if I made these comments and accusations. But I dismissed it and went on with my business."

Dixson said she kept quiet about the story all these years, because she believed there was really nothing to talk about.

"In my defense, even before kahit ngayon 'pag mayroon hindi totoong rumor, naniniwala akong hindi ko kailangang patulan. That's one of my reasons why hindi ako nagkomento roon . . . In fact nakalimutan ko all about it until recently," she said.

"One of my close family friends, mayroon kaming usapan that after a certain point that I will reveal my story. So this is the time I want to set things straight."