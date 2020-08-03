Search is on for next Miss and Mr. World PH

MANILA -- The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization has started to accept applicants for its male and female national pageants.

In a Facebook post on Monday, MWP said Filipino women aged 16 to 28 can now submit their applications online.

Other requirements include being at least 5-foot-4 in height, has never married or had a child, and having "relevance, good moral character, personality, grace, and poise."

Those who are interested to compete in Mr. World Philippines are similarly asked to submit an online form.

Applicants are required to be single and of Filipino citizenship, aged 18 to 29, at least 5-foot-10 in height, to have "the charm and personality of a true Filipino," and to "excel in sports and fitness."

The MWP organization recently acquired the franchise of Miss and Mister Supranational in the Philippines and has included both titles in its two national competitions, which have been moved to 2021.

The rights to Miss and Mister Supranational in the country were previously held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.