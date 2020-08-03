BGC restaurant Big Bad Wolf to close permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic

Corned Beef Belly Nilaga at Big Bad Wolf. Facebook.com/bigbadwolfph

MANILA -- Another restaurant is closing its doors as coronavirus-induced quarantines continue.

Big Bad Wolf, located at Forbes Town Road at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, announced on Sunday night that will cease operations.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart for us to announce that Big Bad Wolf will be closing its doors. From the delectable food to those nights you wish would never end, we can't help but look back on all the memories we made together with a smile," the restaurant said.

"Thank you for absolutely everything," it added.

Posting on the comments section, patrons of Big Bad Wolf expressed both sadness and gratitude as they recalled their experience at the restaurant.

Others, meanwhile, hoped that the establishment will "bounce back" after the pandemic.

Known for its fun take on Southeast Asian flavors and Filipino ingredients, Big Bad Wolf served dishes such as Corned Beef Belly Nilaga and Sampalok Roasted Chicken.