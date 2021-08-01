Raymond Gutierrez comes out as gay in magazine interview

MANILA - For the first time, Raymond Gutierrez talked about his sexuality as he came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with a magazine.

MEGA Magazine on Sunday posted photos of Gutierrez on the cover of the August 2021 issue of MEGA Entertainment, where the celebrity businessman and host shared his coming out story.

"I'm here to formally say that I am a proud member of the LGBTQ community. And it feels great saying that publicly because I am," he said in the interview with the magazine.

Gutierrez also shared that he struggled with coming out when he entered showbiz, an irony in an industry where there are a lot of gay people.

Gutierrez is currently in California, based on his social media posts. Earlier this year, he shared his weight loss journey.

