'Not an overnight success story': Raymond Gutierrez inspires with weight loss journey

MANILA -- For Raymond Gutierrez, going from overweight to fit was a life-changing experience.

The host recently took to social media to look back on his weight loss journey, posting a black and white photo highlighting his lean figure on Instagram.

"Having been overweight most of my life, losing 70 pounds completely changed my life a few years ago. It didn't just change me physically but mentally as well. It allowed me to believe in myself and continue on with my fitness journey -- building muscle and gaining strength along the way," he said.

Gutierrez went on to encourage others to go on a journey to fitness, but was quick to remind that there are "no shortcuts" to the process.

"What you see here isn't an overnight success story; it's the product of many hours in the gym, changing my eating habits, and finding the support group to help me achieve my goals. It's never too late to change your life. If I can do it, so can you," he said.

"Nothing beats consistent hard work and dedication," he added.

Giving advice to those who don't know where to start, Gutierrez said the first step is to "find a program that works for you and do something you enjoy."

In his case, he has been training with his coach, trying a plant-based diet, and undergoing skin tightening treatments for his mid section.

It was back in March 2017 when Gutierrez stunned netizens with his remarkable weight loss.

Many were quick to notice that he has been catching up with his physically fit twin brother, actor Richard Gutierrez.

