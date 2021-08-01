ABS-CBN receives Gold Award from Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Awards 2021

Vice Ganda named Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter

Vice Ganda during the It's Showtime's 10th anniversary celebration at the Dolphy Theater on September 30, 2019. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - ABS-CBN was given a Gold Award, while comedian and host Vice Ganda was recognized as the Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter at the Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brands Awards 2021 held Friday.

ABS-CBN is an organization that values excellence and innovation, according to the Reader's Digest Trusted Brands website.

“Since the shutdown of its broadcasting operations last year, ABS-CBN has continued to evolve and innovate by bringing its content to various online and television platforms,” it said.

"All these endeavors, new and old, exemplify ABS-CBN’s commitment to serve its audiences and give them the content they deserve, even when it means traveling down unfamiliar paths."

ABS-CBN, in a statement, said it was grateful to Kapamilyas who continue to give the company their love and support.

“We would like to thank all those who continue to support and trust ABS-CBN as we have transformed into a multiplatform content company in order to give service to the Filipinos wherever they may be," said Aine Unson, ABS-CBN head of Trade Marketing and Partnerships.

"This achievement is testament to our solid commitment to serve our Kapamilyas with compelling and exciting content regardless of which platform ABS-CBN may be viewed."

The host of “It’s Showtime” and “Everybody, Sing!” also expressed his gratitude as he has been dominating the "Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter" category for three consecutive years.

“Thank you very much and I really appreciate it and I am so happy that you are recognizing my job, my work, and my duty to always make the people happy,” Vice said.

"This award will always inspire me to continue making the people around the world, most especially the Filipino, happy."

The network went off the air on May 5, 2020, following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission over its expired franchise. It permanently shut down its broadcast operations on July 10, 2020 after lawmakers denied it a fresh franchise.

